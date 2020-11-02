767 new Covid cases nationally plus an additional 15 in Kerry

An additional 15 new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Kerry this evening.

The official number of cases in the county rose by 12, to reflect yesterday’s increase, which brings the number to 1,078 since the start of the pandemic, with today’s cases to be added tomorrow.

767 new cases over the past 24 hours were confirmed nationally by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, along with two additional deaths.

There is now a total of 62,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.