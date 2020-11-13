76 houses to be constructed in two separate Tralee developments

Over 70 houses are to be constructed in Tralee in two separate developments.

Details of the new builds came before members of the Tralee Municipal District recently for approval.

40 new houses are to be constructed in Ardfert.

They will be part of an extension to a housing development at Commons East, Ardfert.

Gerard Griffin Construction and Developments Ltd. sought permission to extend the housing development at this location.

This will consist of 32 three-bed semi-detached houses, along with two terraces consisting of four two-bed town houses.

These houses will be complete with service roads and green spaces.

Elsewhere, 36 new houses are to be constructed just outside Tralee.

This development will be located at Camp, Ballyseedy.

It will consist of 19 detached houses, 14 semi-detached houses and three terrace units.