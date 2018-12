Over 750 cases of illegal dumping were investigated by Kerry County Council litter wardens in the first nine months of 2018.

Up until September, 117 on the spot fines were issued in Kerry to people caught dumping illegally.

During 2017, a total of 820 cases of illegal dumping were investigated under the litter pollution act and 116 on the spot fines were issues.





In 2016 there were over 670 cases investigated and 71 fines were issued.