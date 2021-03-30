75 people over 70 in Kerry identified as housebound for vaccination purposes

75 people in Kerry aged over 70 have been identified as housebound for the purpose of vaccination by the HSE.

It’s unknown if any housebound people in Kerry have received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, even though home vaccinations began more than two weeks ago.

The HSE’s home vaccination programme has come under criticism for its speed and communication.

The HSE says the vaccination programme for those aged 70 and over who are house bound is an essential component of the vaccination strategy, and is to be delivered in tandem with the general vaccination of those over 70.

It says GPs are responsible for referring patients who are eligible for and who require a COVID-19 vaccination in their home.

According to the Executive, around 2,200 people over 70 who are housebound have been referred for a home vaccination by their GP.

There are 75 people in Kerry identified as housebound, but it’s not yet known if any of them have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The HSE says GPs will confirm with eligible patients that they want to receive the vaccination and will inform them they’ve been referred.

There has been criticism of the home vaccination programme because of its slowness and the lack of communication with some elderly patients.

The HSE says the programme, which began on March 13th in North Leinster, will be carried out by the National Ambulance Service, however, for many older people who are housebound, GPs provide home visits for vaccination.

In a reply to Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin on March 19th, the Executive says the programme would be progressing to other areas of the country in the coming weeks.

The HSE has told Radio Kerry that the programme is continuing, and the National Ambulance Service will, in the coming weeks, be contacting all over 70s who have been referred for a home vaccination to arrange their appointment.