75 complaints made against Kerry Gardai

75 complaints were made to the Garda Siochána Ombudsman Commission against Gardaí in Kerry this year.

Nationally, almost 1,200 complaints have been made to the Garda watchdog.

They include allegations of sexual assaults and abuse of authority by officers.





These figures have been released by the Garda Siochána Ombudsman Commission, under the Freedom of Information Act.

1,182 complaints have been made about gardai this year, and they contain 1,719 allegations of malpractice.

546 allegations relate to the Dublin Metropolitan Region, and 142 to Cork.

75 relate to gardai in Kerry, and 65 to Donegal.

299 are about neglect of duty, 192 relate to abuse of authority, 16 to criminal damage, two to sexual offences and the others fall under various categories.

GSOC has upheld only two of this year’s complaints so far, but almost half of them are still under investigation.