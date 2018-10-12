Over 7,200 homes are without power in the county this morning.

According to ESB Powercheck, Kenmare is worst affected with 2,800 without power, while there are currently over 1,000 customers affected in Castleisland.

660 customers in Castlegregory have been affected by overnight winds, while a further 610 in Milltown are also without power.





Over 1,330 customers are also without power in Abbeyfeale.

ESB Networks says it’s assembling crews and will try to get power restored to all areas as quickly as possible.