700 people in Kerry and Cork waiting to be seen by HSE’s National Counselling Service

There are 700 people in Kerry and Cork waiting to be seen by the HSE’s National Counselling Service.

That’s according to figures released under the Freedom of Information Act.

These HSE figures on the National Counselling Service across the country involve counselling in primary care, along with services for those who’ve suffered a bereavement, or need help due to suicidal thoughts or self-harm.

There are 10,151 people on these waiting lists across the country, with 700 of those in Kerry and Cork.

In this region, 59 clients are waiting up to one month, 180 between two and three months, 311 people between four and six months, 119 are waiting seven to nine months, 26 are on waiting lists 10 to 12 months, and five are waiting 13 to 15 months.

The Kerry Cork region has one of the highest waiting lists, behind the Dublin South, Kildare, West Wicklow area on 769, and the Galway, Mayo and Roscommon region on 768.