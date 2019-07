Over 700 women are on the waiting list to see a gynaecologist in Kerry.

A spokesperson for the South/South West Hospital Group has told Radio Kerry News that 718 women in Kerry are currently on the outpatient waiting list for gynaecology services.

The figures follow a revelation from the Irish Hospital Consultant Association that nearly 30,000 women across the country for waiting for outpatient gynaecologist appointments.

The group has warned of the impact of such long waiting lists on patients.