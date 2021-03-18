70% of EU citizens will be vaccinated by end of summer says MEP

An Irish MEP believes that 70% of EU citizens will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the summer.

That’s according to Grace O’Sullivan who represents the Ireland South constituency which includes Kerry.

The Green MEP believes the EU will meet its target despite the slow pace of its vaccine rollout.

She supports the statement by the European Commission President that the EU may restrict the export of vaccines produced in the trading bloc in order to safeguard essential inoculations for EU citizens.

Grace O’Sullivan outlines why she believes the EU will meet its vaccination target.