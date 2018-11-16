The 7 powerful characteristics of passing on the faith will be presented by Deacon Thady O Connor at Ardfert Retreat Centre on next Wednesday evening Nov 21st at 7.30 pm to 9.00 pm. It will also continue the following Wednesday Nov. 28th. This programme is aimed to address the challenging faith environment that we all cope with currently. Suitable for all age groups. All are welcome. For more details please call: Ardfert Retreat Centre 066-7134276 or 087-2626187.