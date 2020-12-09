7% drop in Kerry Live Register

Kerry’s Live Register has dropped by almost 7% in a year.

That’s according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

In November, 6,398 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That’s down 15 when compared to October but is a decrease of almost 7% compared to November 2019 when over 6,800 people signed on.

There is a mixed monthly picture across the seven social welfare offices in the county.

Tralee is down 28 to 2,984, Listowel drops 17 to 1,102 and Killorglin falls 20 to 433.

There’s a monthly drop of 14 in Dingle to 386 and a slight drop in Caherciveen to 263.

A monthly increase of 63 was recorded in Killarney to 1,028 and there was a marginal increase in Kenmare to 202.