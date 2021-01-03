7 more deaths from COVID-19; almost 5,000 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified this evening of seven more deaths from COVID-19 and 4,962 new cases nationally.

Of the new infections, 1,260 are in Dublin, 652 in Limerick, 350 in Cork, 321 in Louth, 238 in Meath and of the remaining 2,141 cases in other counties – 131 are in Kerry.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 670 new infections in this county.

The total number of deaths in Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,259 while there have been 101,887 infections.

Up to midnight on Friday, January 1st, there have been 2,046 cases in Kerry.