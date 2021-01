FRS Recruitment recorded a 7.4% increase in the number of job postings offered in Kerry during 2020 and are forecasting a 25% increase in job postings nationwide in the coming year.

Although FRS Recruitment recorded a 36% drop in job postings nationally over the last 12 months, due to the impact of the pandemic, there were significant regional variations.

Kerry was one of 12 counties in Ireland to record an increase in the number of opportunities advertised.