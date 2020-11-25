Over 690 illegal dumping cases investigated in Kerry during first nine months of this year

696 cases of illegal dumping were investigated by Kerry County Council’s litter wardens during the first nine months of this year.

Up until the end of September, there were 87 on the spot fines issued in Kerry to people caught dumping illegally.

The figures were presented at the Kerry County Council’s annual budget meeting.

During 2019, a total of 942 cases of illegal dumping were investigated under the litter pollution act and 112 on the spot fines were issued.

In 2018, there were 938 cases investigated and 142 on the spot fines issued, while in 2017 a total of 820 cases of illegal dumping were investigated and 116 fines were issued.

Kerry County Council has allocated €228,000 towards the litter warden service for next year.

The council employs three full-time litter wardens countywide on a permanent basis. Assistance is also provided on a part-time basis by the traffic/litter wardens in Dingle, Cahersiveen, Castleisland, Killorglin, Killarney, Kenmare and Listowel.

Kerry County Council says this has been further complemented by the Municipal District Enforcement Officers.

The council has allocated €121,000 towards litter control initiatives for 2021.