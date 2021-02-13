66 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,078 cases reported this evening – fewer than 5 in Kerry

The Department of Health has reported 66 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.

41 of these deaths occurred in February, 8 in January, 7 in December and 9 occurred before then, with one under investigation.

As of midnight last night, the Department had been informed of 1,078 new cases of the virus.

For the second day in a row, fewer than 5 cases were reported in Kerry.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in Kerry is now 114.4, which is still the lowest of any county.

That figure nationally is 286.8