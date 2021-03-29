65% of IT Tralee students complete courses

65% of students at IT Tralee completed their courses according to a new report.

The Higher Education Authority study is based on completion rates for Level 6,7 and 8 courses undertaken between 2008 and 2011.

The second highest non-completion rate for a course was biology and biochemistry at IT Tralee, with 81% not finishing the course.

Nationally, three out of four undergraduates who entered higher education between 2008 and 2011 completed their courses.

Between 60 and 80% of students in some third-level computing and engineering courses dropped out.

Just under half of those with fewer than 300 Leaving Cert points completed their third level course.