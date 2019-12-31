65 deer culled in Killarney National Park in 2019/2020 season

65 deer at Killarney National Park have already been culled for this season according to the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

The department says the cull for this season, which covers late 2019 into 2020, is carried out to ensure the continued health of red and sika deer species in the park.

For the 2017 to 2018 season, 120 deer of both the red and sika deer species were culled in Killarney National Park.

In the following season, a further 272 animals were killed.

The 2019-2020 cull is now underway and so far, 65 deer have been culled.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht says the culls need to be carried out where deer species are increasing in range and numbers, also factoring in instances of damage that the animals have caused to habitats especially woodland.

It says the culls are needed to ensure that deer populations don’t reach levels that would have negative ecological consequences.

The department says there are also reasons for culling on genetic and conservation grounds to ensure the continued health of both red and sika deer.