There was a 65% decrease in the number of road traffic collisions attended by Kerry Fire Service in the first month of the year.

In January, the fire brigade was called to six incidents, which is down from 17 during the same month in 2020.

The first month of 2021 saw 72 mobilisations for Kerry Fire Service, down from 95 in January 2020.

The service attended four gorse fires and ten chimney fires.

There were twenty false alarms during the month with two of those classed as malicious.