630 homes and businesses in Kerry are still without power following Storm Atiyah.

The worst affected areas are west of Dingle, the Maherees, Milltown, Castlemaine, Waterville and Caherciveen.

ESB Networks says it expects power to be restored in Dingle and the Maherees by 2.30 this afternoon.

It says extra ESB crews have been brought into Kerry and power should be restored in all areas by tonight.