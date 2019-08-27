61st Rose of Tralee to be crowned tonight

Excitement is building ahead of the crowning of the 61st Rose of Tralee tonight.

The winning Rose will parade through the streets ahead of a fireworks display as part of Midnight Madness.

Earlier, the Roses met a group of local girl guides and visited the St John of God services.

A barbeque will also be held today for the Rose Centres at the Rose Hotel.

Hundreds of thousands of viewers are expected to tune into the second televised show live from the Dome.

14 Roses will take to the stage with west Kerry man, Dáithí O’Sé.

Among them is Kerry rose, Sally-Ann Leahy from Causeway:

