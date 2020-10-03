613 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths this evening, 21 cases in Kerry

613 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Department of Health this evening.

The Department was informed of 10 new deaths.

21 of these cases are in Kerry.





224 cases are in Dublin, 58 in Donegal, 46 in Cork, 44 in Kildare, 31 in Limerick, 28 in Laois, 19 in Galway, 17 in Clare, 13 in Meath, 12 each in Louth and Monaghan, 9 each in Offaly, Tipperary, and Wicklow, 8 each in Cavan, 8 in Wexford, 7 each in Carlow, Sligo, and Roscommon, 6 in Mayo , 5 each in Kilkenny and Westmeath, with the remaining 7 cases in 3 counties.

Yesterday’s 12 Kerry cases have now been added to the confirmed total in the county-by-county breakdown, which is 405 as of midnight on Thursday.