613 .ie websites registered in Kerry in first half of year

Over 600 new .ie websites were registered by people in Kerry in the first half of the year.

That’s according to the latest report from IE Domain Registry, which manages and maintains the database of .ie websites, Ireland’s country-code domain name.

A total of 613 Kerry companies, entrepreneurs, private individuals and local organisations signed up for .ie websites, which IE Domain Registry says are popular in demonstrating authenticity and trustworthiness.

As of the end of June, there were 273,156 .ie domains in the national database.