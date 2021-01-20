61 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening with 53 new cases in Kerry

The Department of Health has reported 61 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.

Of the deaths reported today 58 occurred in January

As of midnight last night, the Department had been informed of 2,488 new cases of the virus.

726 of the cases were in Dublin, 314 in Cork, 148 in Galway, 133 in Limerick, 130 in Meath and the remaining 1,037 cases are spread across all other counties

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in Kerry has dropped to 796.2 the 6th lowest rate of any county in Ireland

The national 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 1222.8