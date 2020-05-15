6,000 barrels of unused drink to be collected in Kerry

6,000 barrels of unused drink are to be collected from Kerry pubs in the coming weeks.

The beer, lager and stout was delivered to pubs in the county ahead of the St Patrick’s weekend.

However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown many of the barrels are going out of date and will need to be replaced.

A huge logistical operation is underway by drink companies and distributors to collect the barrels over the next six weeks and disposed of properly.

Chair of the Kerry Vintners’ Federation, Christy Walsh says soft drinks will also have to be sent back: