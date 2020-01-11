There were over 600 inspections of premises with liquor licences in Killarney last year.

That’s according to figures released at yesterday’s Joint Policing Committee meeting in Tralee, where Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division Eileen Foster welcomed Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to the county.

During 2019, 637 premises with liquor licences were inspected by gardaí, while there were just under 1,200 exemptions granted during the 12-month period.

The Chief Superintendent says the number of inspections conducted is high, when compared with towns of a similar size nationwide.