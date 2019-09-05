Over 600 children in Kerry and Cork waiting for appointment with mental health service

Over 600 children in Kerry and Cork are waiting for an appointment with the mental health service.

The region has the largest waiting list nationally for an appointment with the HSE’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS).

There are 162 children in the Cork and Kerry region who have been waiting for at least a year; nationally a total of 209 are waiting the same length of time.

In this region, 62 are waiting for between nine and 12 months, 101 are waiting between six and nine months, while 121 are on the waiting list for between three and six months and 163 are waiting up to three months.

In total, there are 2,224 children on the waiting list for the HSE’s mental health service.

There are currently nearly 740 staff working in CAMHS in 71 teams across Ireland, including psychiatrists and psychologists; there are over 113 staff working within this region.

There remain 14 vacant posts within the service – with three of these in the Cork and Kerry region.

Nationally, 31 consultant psychiatrists posts are filled on a temporary basis.