Over 600 building commencements in Kerry last year

There were 390 new constructions in Kerry in 2020, despite the COVID-19-induced building slowdown.

This is according to the GeoView Residential Buildings report, which analyses the stock of residential properties in Ireland.

There were 603 building commencements in Kerry last year, an increase of over one-fifth on the previous year.

The vacancy rate of residential properties across the county last year was 9.1%, nearly twice the national rate.

Kerry also continues to have a relatively high percentage of buildings dedicated as holiday homes at 9%.

The average residential property price during 2020 across 1,000 building transactions was €195,000, however, this varied throughout the county.

The highest average price was in Killarney at over €234,000, followed by Tralee and Cahersiveen at €176,000 and Listowel at €152,000.