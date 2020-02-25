60 Kerry council houses bought under Tenant Purchase Scheme

Sixty people in Kerry have bought their home from the council through the Tenant Purchase Scheme.

Independent Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae raised a motion at the monthly meeting of the local authority, asking how many people have qualified for the scheme since it was introduced and how many have purchased properties.

Introduced in 2016, the Tenant Purchase Scheme allows residents of local authority houses that meet eligibility criteria, to apply to purchase their house.

If approved, the person must continue living in it for as long as they own it.

Kerry County Council has received 389 valid applications from people looking to buy their council house, 247 of which qualified under the terms of the scheme.

Of those, 60 sales have been completed, 59 applications were withdrawn or not pursued, while 142 were deemed ineligible – 73% of these related to household income and failure to meet national criteria.

In 73 cases, letters of offer have been issued to applicants, and are awaiting a response, while the remaining 55 applications are at various stages, including valuation, BER certification, and legal processes.