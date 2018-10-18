60 jobs created with opening of new Tralee service station

Sixty new jobs are being created with the opening of a new petrol station in Tralee.

Corrib Oil Ltd have developed the Texaco Service Station and Food Court on the John Joe Sheehy Road, Tralee, which will officially open tomorrow.

This €4 million new build by Corrib Oil Ltd includes a petrol station, Corrib Deli and Grill, Chopped Salad Bar, Barista Coffee Shop by Insomnia, as well as a large SPAR grocery convenience store which will sell locally produced goods.

Sixty jobs have been created at the new business, which will open its doors tomorrow on John Joe Sheehy Road, Tralee.





Over 100 (103) people have been employed throughout construction of the Texaco Service Station and Food Court, which began in late last year.

This will be Corrib Oil’s second business in Tralee; its home heating oil and commercial and farm diesel operation in Dromthacker employs eight people.