60% drop in calls to SouthDoc relating to under 6s

Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have contributed to a 60% drop in the number of calls to SouthDoc relating to young children.

It has been a very difficult and different year for the out-of-hours GP service with many enforced changes to ensure the safety of staff and patients in the pandemic.

Since March, there’s been a 16% decrease in patients contacting the service, but every contact may take more time with both nurses and doctors triaging in many cases.

Dr Gary Stack, Medical Director of SouthDoc, says the biggest drop in presentations to the service relates to the under 6s: