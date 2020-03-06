Over 60 CUH staff asked to self-isolate due to coronavirus

Over 60 healthcare workers at Cork University Hospital have been asked to self-isolate, following a case of Coronavirus at the hospital.

Staff are being redeployed, while visitor restrictions are in place and elective procedures are being curtailed at Cork University Hospital after the first case of community transmission was confirmed, when a man who had been treated at CUH was found to have Covid 19.

Dr Chris Luke, a former consultant in emergency medicine at CUH, says tough decisions are going to have to be made:

Meanwhile, Chris Luke, Adjunct Senior Lecturer in Public Health at University College Cork, is re-emphasising that people need to practice safe hygiene.

He’s calling on people to wash their hands correctly, not to cough onto the street, and to physically keep away from people if they feel unwell.

The number of new cases in the Republic doubled last night, and now stands at 13.

Trinity College Dublin has confirmed one of the new cases was diagnosed there.

A national helpline has been set up for people concerned about corona virus. Its number is 1850 24 1850.

The World Health Organisation says that now is a time to look after each other.

Guidance about mass gatherings is due later after health officials meet stakeholders and patient groups.