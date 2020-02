Almost 60% of junior cycle students have their first alcoholic drink at home or the home of a close friend.

That was among the latest findings of a three-year study of 500 junior cycle students by Drinkaware, the national charity working to prevent alcohol misuse in Ireland and Maynooth University.

Coláiste Gleann Lí, Tralee was among the schools that took part.

Myrna Egan, who is teacher at the school, says this is an important study, which doesn’t lecture students but educates them: