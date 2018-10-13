There has been a 6% rise in the number of people caught in possession of drugs for personal use in Kerry.

Since January, 377 people have been caught with drugs for personal use.

That is compared to 354 for the same period in 2017.





Meanwhile, there has been a 13% decrease in the number of people in possession of drugs for sale and supply in the county.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division Tom Myers says drugs are widely available in the county.

He says tackling the issue continues to be a priority for Kerry Gardaí.