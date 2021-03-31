6 new COVID-19 related deaths, 411 new cases with fewer than five in Kerry

There have been 411 new cases of Covid-19 across Ireland, as well as 6 deaths related to the virus.

Of the cases notified today, 150 are in Dublin , 31 are in Donegal, 25 are in Kildare and Wexford, 21 are in Offaly and the remaining 159 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

Fewer than five cases are reported in Kerry.

The county still has the lowest incidence rate in the country at 27.1

Health officials said the situation across Ireland is static, but still “precarious”.

Deputy CMO Ronan Glynn says there is now a “critical window” over the next 8 weeks to reduce contacts while the vaccination programme accelerates.