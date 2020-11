The Department of Health has reported 6 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening, all of which occurred this month.

The Department has also confirmed 456 new cases of COVID-19.

151 in Dublin, 38 in Limerick, 27 in Cork, 27 in Donegal, 27 in Galway and the remaining 186 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Fewer than 5 of these cases are in Kerry.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in the county is now 128.6, while that figure nationally is 130.2.