6.5 million litres of water leaks from Tralee system every day

Irish Water says 6.5 million litres of water leaks from the Tralee system every day.

This was revealed as the utility company outlined the work it’s done in the county in recent years.

There has been a particular focus on the aging networks of pipes in Tralee due to the amount of water which was being wasted in the capital town.

In 2018, Irish Water, in partnership with Kerry County Council, began extensive works to repair leakages and replace water mains in the Tralee area, as part of Irish Water’s Capital Investment Programme 2017-2021.

The primary aim of that €5 million investment was to reduce the amount of ‘unaccounted for’ water in the county.

It’s estimated that 47% of water nationally is lost due inadequate infrastructure, which Irish Water hopes to reduce to 38% in the near future.

In recent days, Irish Water said from a combination of its programmes in Kerry, a saving of about 10 million litres of water every day has been made in the county since November 2015.

There were particularly good savings in Tralee where the volume of leakage is almost half of historic levels, dropping from over 13 million litres per day to an estimated 6.5 million litres per day.

For context, with an above-average individual consumption, 6.5 million litres could serve a town with a population of just over 30,000.