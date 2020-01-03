5G Debate – January 3rd, 2020

By
Admin
-

A majority of Kerry County Councillors are calling for an investigation into the alleged impact 5G will have on human health, wildlife and the environment. Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Foley was among those who raised the issue. However, Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley opposed the motion and questioned whether the technology would have any such impact. They joined Joe McGill in studio to discuss the issue.

