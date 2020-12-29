57 Kerry cases among 1,546 new COVID-19 infections

1,546 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, while 9 people have died.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100 thousand has increased to 245.6, while 411 people with the virus are in hospital, of which 34 are in ICU.

Of these new cases, a further 57 infections have been reported in Kerry, bringing the county’s 14-day incidence rate to 285.7 per 100,000 population.

The total number of infections in Kerry since the start of the virus stands at 1,751 up to midnight on Sunday, December 27th. This figure does not include the 57 new cases confirmed today.