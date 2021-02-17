57 additional COVID-related deaths, 650 new cases but none in Kerry

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 57 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

34 of these deaths occurred in February, 21 in January, 1 in December and 1 in November.

As of midnight, Tuesday 16th February, the HPSC has been notified of 650 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

No new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Kerry; the county has the lowest 14-day incidence rate for the virus.

As of 8am today, 831 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 154 are in ICU. 49 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 14th February, 271,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

180,192 people have received their first dose

91,750 people have received their second dose