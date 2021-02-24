56 more deaths, 574 new cases including 11 more infections in Kerry

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this evening been notified of 56 more deaths related to COVID-19.

Thirty-one of the deaths occurred this month, 13 in January, three in December or earlier while nine are under investigation.

574 new cases of the virus have been confirmed this evening, 11 of these are in Kerry.

This county still has the lowest 14-day incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 population – the rate is 46 per 100,000. The national incidence rate stands at 231.4 per 100,000.

4,237 lives have been lost as a result of COVID-19 in Ireland. The total number of infections from the virus stands at 216,870.

As of February 21st, 353,971 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in this country – 222,073 people have received their first dose while 131,898 have also got their second jab.