556 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed, ten in Kerry

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 68 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

50 of these deaths occurred in February,15 occurred in January and 2 in December.

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 43-96 years.

There has been a total of 3,752 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 7th February, the HPSC has been notified of 556 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Ten of those cases were in Kerry.

There is now a total of 204,940 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  •     284 are men / 268 are women
  •     60% are under 45 years of age
  •     The median age is 39 years old
  •     163 in Dublin, 45 in Limerick, 38 in Galway, 34 in Cork, 29 in Waterford and the remaining 247 cases are spread across 20 other counties****

As of 8am today, 1,104 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 182 are in ICU. 54 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 6th, 236,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  •     152,652 people have received their first dose
  •     84,344 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

