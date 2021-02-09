556 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed, ten in Kerry

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 68 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
50 of these deaths occurred in February,15 occurred in January and 2 in December.
The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 43-96 years.
There has been a total of 3,752 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Sunday 7th February, the HPSC has been notified of 556 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Ten of those cases were in Kerry.
There is now a total of 204,940 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 284 are men / 268 are women
- 60% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 39 years old
- 163 in Dublin, 45 in Limerick, 38 in Galway, 34 in Cork, 29 in Waterford and the remaining 247 cases are spread across 20 other counties****
As of 8am today, 1,104 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 182 are in ICU. 54 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 6th, 236,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 152,652 people have received their first dose
- 84,344 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.