55% drop in new cars in Kerry last month

New car sales in Kerry fell 55% in March.

That’s according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

They show 1,175 new passenger cars have been registered in the county so far this year, down 13% compared to the same time last year

In Kerry, 151 new passenger cars were registered during March, down from 337 the same month last year, a 55% drop.

In total so far this year, there’s been a 13% decrease in the number of new cars being registered in Kerry to 1,175, according to the SIMI.

New diesel car sales have dropped 21% to 574, and petrol registrations also fell 22% to 408 as of the end of March.

141 petrol electric vehicles have been registered so far this year in Kerry, up 64 on last year; there are 30 new electric cars, up six, and 18 petrol/plug-in electric hybrids, up 12 on last year.

There have also been four diesel/electric cars registered in the county so far this year.

Light commercial vehicle registrations in Kerry have fallen 7% so far this year to 318, while heavy commercial vehicle registrations are down two units on the same time last year at 23.