A project to deliver 54 social housing units for Milltown is at an advanced stage.

Local Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael O’Shea sought an update on the project at the recent meeting of Kerry County Council.

Housing body CLUID is developing the project and approval was granted by the Department of Housing on June 4th.

The project will see 54 turnkey units built; it is expected the development will be completed by early 2022.