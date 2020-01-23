53 new jobs created in Kerry Gaeltacht in 2019

Fifty-three (53) new jobs were created in the Kerry Gaeltacht in 2019.

That’s according to the Údarás na Gaeltachta 2019 End of Year Review.

Údarás na Gaeltachta says the 53 jobs created in the Kerry Gaeltacht last year are in companies primarily operating in the food and drink, and tourism sectors.

There were also 47 job losses during the year in fish processing companies and in small companies in the crafts, and food and drink sectors; these resulted in a net increase of six jobs in Kerry last year.

As of the end of 2019, there were 695 full-time positions in Údarás na Gaeltachta client companies in the Kerry Gaeltacht.

The approval of a number of projects during the year will see 27 new jobs created and a total investment of €1.9 million when the projects are brought to fruition.