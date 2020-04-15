53% drop in numbers on trolleys at UHK last month

There was a 53% drop in the number of people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry last month compared to last year.

That’s according to an analysis of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s trolley and ward watch figures.

These figures from the INMO show that throughout last month, a total of 169 patients waited on trolleys in the emergency department and on wards at University Hospital Kerry.

This was the lowest March figure since 2016, when 89 people were on trolleys.

There are considerably fewer patients presenting at EDs due to COVID-19.

The numbers on trolleys at UHK last month was down 53% on March of last year, when a total of 360 patients were recorded as being on trolleys.

Ten years ago, the numbers waiting on trolleys at UHK during March were 69, 100 fewer than the same month last year.