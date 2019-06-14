52 women from Kerry accessed abortion care in the UK in 2018

52 women from Kerry accessed abortion care in the UK last year.

That’s according to figures published by the UK’s Department of Health on the numbers travelling to have an abortion in England or Wales in 2018.

Kerry for Choice spokesperson Paula Dennan says the figure of 52 women from Kerry availing of abortion services in the UK last year is broadly in line with previous years.

She believes the figure is higher in reality, saying many pregnant women use a UK address, some access abortion services in other countries, and more order abortion pills online.

The Kerry for Choice spokesperson welcomes the repealing of the Eighth Amendment and introduction of abortion services in Ireland, but adds there are still issues with the legislation.

She says some counties have no GPs signed up to the HSE’s MyOptions Helpline, and women in Kerry who need an abortion between 9 and 12 weeks must travel to hospital in Cork or Waterford.