52% increase in allegations of professional misconduct against Kerry gardai

Kerry had the third highest number of complaints against gardai in the country last year.

140 allegations of professional misconduct were made against gardaí in Kerry in 2019.

That’s a 52% increase on 2018 figures, when 92 allegations of misconduct were made to the Garda SÍochána Ombudsman.

Nationally, GSOC received 1,756 complaints last year.

There were 12 allegations of sexual offences and misuse of money or property across the country; while nearly 400 related to abuse of authority.

Only four breaches of discipline have been identified so far.