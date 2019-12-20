5/1 shot Tide Will Turn took the honours in race 9 at Shelbourne Park for Tarbert’s The Flynn syndicate by 3 lengths in 29-09.
2020 Season Begins Tonight For Kerry Senior Hurlers
The 2020 season begins tonight for the Kerry Senior hurlers.They’re away to Cork later in the Co-Op Superstores Munster League.The sides face off in...
5/1 Kerry Winner In Dublin
Friday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardMENS DIVISION 1: St Marys 84, TK Killarney Cougars 52MENS DIVISION 2 POOL A: St Marys 80, Rathmore Ravens 59WOMENS...
Medical Matters | South Doc – December 17th, 2019
For our final medical matters of the year, Dr Eamon Shanahan answers your general queries for the final time this year. He also talks...
The Beauty Spot | December – December 17th, 2019
Mary O’Donnell answers your beauty queries and shares her tips for the final time this year.
Appealing For A Bed In Crumlin – December 17th, 2019
Jean O’Sullivan from Tousist, whose son Michael is 7, is waiting in UHK for more than 2 weeks for a transfer to Crumlin, however...