503 new cars registered in Kerry last month

Over 500 new cars were registered in Kerry last month.

Statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show there’s been a total of 2,105 new passenger cars registered in the county between January and July, a 14% drop compared to the same time last year.

July saw the second highest number of new cars registered in Kerry this year at 503, while there were 724 in January.

New diesel car registrations have dropped 20% in Kerry this year to 1,105, while the number of petrol cars has fallen 13% to 772.

173 petrol electric vehicles have been registered between January and July in Kerry, up 24 on last year; there were 39 new electric cars, up 18, and 16 petrol or plug-in electric hybrids, up 10 on the same time last year.