Over 500 new Kerry addresses added to property database over the past year

There were over 500 new Kerry addresses added to a property database over the past year.

Geo Directory has released its quarterly report, compiled from a database of over two million residential building records.

In the twelve months to June, over 24,700 new addresses nationwide were added to the Geo Directory database, equating to 1.2% of the total residential stock.

The 512 new addresses in Kerry comprise less than 1% of the current housing stock in the county.

Dublin accounted for one-third of the total nationwide increase.